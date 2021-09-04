Twitter explodes after after Rohit Sharma scores maiden overseas Test hundred, ICC too reacts

Twitter exploded after Rohit Sharma slammed his maiden overseas Test hundred in the fourth India-England Test match at The Oval. The International Cricket Council (ICC) was one of the firsts to congratulate Rohit on his superb effort. The India opener had been playing well for quite some time but that century was eluding him. It all changed on Saturday when Rohit slammed his 8th Test ton in India’s second innings to lead their stunning comeback on Day 3.

Rohit may have been dropped in the slips by Rory Burns but few would begrudge the 34-year-old what was his eighth century in 43 Tests and first in 25 overseas.

Having taken 145 balls to reach the slowest half-century of his Test career, Rohit expertly went up through the gears and needed just 59 more deliveries to complete a 204-ball hundred.

Rohit got to his hundred with a six off Moeen Ali in the 64th over of the Indian innings. He took India to 191 for 1 at Tea on Day 3, playing a major role in India’s 100-run lead so far.

Resuming at the overnight score of 43 for no loss, India added 65 runs for the loss of Rahul's wicket this morning to lead England by nine runs.

But after lunch, Rohit played freely and remained unbeaten on 103, while Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 48 as India extended their lead to 100 runs. R

With the century, Rohit became the first visiting opening batsman to score a century in all three formats in England. During India's tour of England in 2018, Rohit creamed his maiden ODI and T20I century in England in a span of four days - 137 in Nottingham and 100 not out in Bristol.

