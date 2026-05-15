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ICC rubs salt in Pakistan's wounds after opening Test loss vs Bangladesh, imposes WTC point deduction and heavy fine

Pakistan slide down to ninth in the table after the ICC announced it would dock 8 WTC points and 40% of the match fee for a slow showing in Dhaka.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 03:03 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Pakistan’s luck continues to turn for the worse in the World Test Championship. After a loss to Bangladesh in the opening match of their series in Dhaka, where they lost by 104 runs, Pakistan have faced a further bruising as they dropped eight WTC points and faced further punishment for upholding a slow over-rate.

Pakistan have been docked 40% of their match fee as the ICC sanctions them for slow over rate vs Bangladesh.(AFP)

The Test match went down to a well-fought final day with all three results a possibility, but it was Bangaldesh’s bowling led by Nahid Rana that sparked an almight Pakistan collapse either side of tea to grab the win for the Tigers. It was a loss which already spelled trouble for Pakistan, but there are set to be even worse consequences as Pakistan’s players were fined 40% of their match fee.

An ICC statement confirmed that match referee Jeff Crowe adjudged the Pakistan team to be a whopping 8 overs short in their quotas across the spread of the match; Pakistan captain Shan Masood proceeded to plead guilty against the charges, removing the necessity for any sort of hearing.

This leaves them well short of the current WTC leaders Australia, coasting on 87.5% after a crushing Ashes victory, and New Zealand on 77.8% in second place. South Africa’s upset of India has them right outside on 75%, while the Indians themselves are playing catch-up with a disappointing 48.5% winning percentage thus far.

 
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Home / Cricket News / ICC rubs salt in Pakistan's wounds after opening Test loss vs Bangladesh, imposes WTC point deduction and heavy fine
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