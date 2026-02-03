ICC sanctions won’t break PCB; Pakistan cricket thrived 20 years without India: Former ICC official

ICC's former head of communications, Sami-ul-Hasan Burney, on Monday said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be unfazed by the threat of sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over its decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India, adding that the call was taken after factoring in all possible implications. Pakistan are set to boycott their T20 World Cup group game against India

On Sunday night, the Pakistan government announced a boycott of the February 15 Group A game against India in Colombo, in an apparent show of support for Bangladesh. The ICC had earlier rejected Bangladesh's request to move their World Cup group matches out of India on security grounds, replacing them with Scotland.

PCB was the only member board to publicly back Bangladesh. Following their replacement, chairman Mohsin Naqvi criticised the apex body, saying Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup was under consideration. After consultations with the Pakistan Prime Minister, the team was cleared to play in the tournament but barred from taking the field against India.

Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup match LIVE Updates Speaking to PTI, Burney was asked whether Bangladesh’s conflict with India was Pakistan’s fight.

“We may agree with it, we may disagree with this decision, we may argue... but when the government makes a decision, they are looking at something bigger than what you and I are seeing,” he said. “These are not easy decisions to make. They must have spoken to a lot of people, sought expert advice and looked at the legal side. I am sure an extensive exercise would have taken place before the government of Pakistan made that decision.”

While the ICC awaits official communication from the PCB, it has already conveyed that serious repercussions could follow if Pakistan proceeds with the boycott. Burney, however, believes the board would have weighed the consequences before taking a stand.

“As regards the sanctions or the losses you are talking about, that one match could cost USD 250 million, accounting for everything, not just the broadcaster’s loss. Pakistan’s annual revenue is USD 35.5 million, so there is a big difference,” he said.

Burney, a former journalist with Dawn who spent over a decade at the ICC’s Dubai headquarters and most recently served as PCB’s media director, pointed out that Pakistan cricket is unlikely to be rattled by financial pressure, having endured long periods without playing India.

“Unlike other countries, Pakistan have not hosted India in a bilateral series for 20 years. They were also forced to play offshore between 2009 and 2019, mainly in the UAE, yet still managed to win major tournaments, the 2009 T20 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy,” he said.

“So yes, there will be financial implications, but if the Pakistan Cricket Board could survive that 20-year period without playing India, they can sustain it again.”