ICC takes action against Pakistan after Mohammad Rizwan and Co. refuse to learn from their mistake against New Zealand

Pakistan's woes in ODI cricket continued on Thursday. A month after incurring an embarrassing exit in the group stage of the Champions Trophy held at home, Pakistan lost the ODI series against New Zealand on Wednesday after finding themselves 0-2 down in the three-match contest. A day after the defeat in Hamilton in the second game, Pakistan were punished by the ICC. Pakistan lost by 86 runs in second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton(AFP)

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side was penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton and, hence, was fined five per cent of their match fee. The visitors were found to be an over short of the target after the time allowances were taken into consideration. As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which governs minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fees for each time their team falls short of bowling in the stipulated time.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Wayne Knights, along with third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Chris Brown. Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction; hence, there was no need for a formal hearing.

This was the second consecutive time Pakistan were charged with this offense. In the opening game of the series, where they lost by 73 runs, Pakistan were two overs short of the target after time allowances were considered.

The third and final game of the series will be played on Saturday in Mount Maunganui. Pakistan, under new captain Salman Agha, and in the absence of seasoned campaigners Babar Azam and Rizwan, had earlier lost the five-match T20I series 1-4 against the Black Caps during the tour.