ICC Test Rankings: India drop to 3rd position as Australia go top after Ashes victory

As Australia registered an emphatic 4-0 victory in the recently-concluded Ashes series, the Pat Cummins-led side made big jump in the ICC Test Rankings. Australia are now the number one ranked team in the world, displacing India from the position.

Meanwhile, after suffering a 1-2 series loss against South Africa, India has dropped to the third spot while New Zealand has held onto its second position.

New Zealand had played out a 1-1 series draw against Bangladesh. Australia, with 119 points, are three ahead of India in the rankings.

After the series win against India, South Africa has jumped to the fifth spot in the ICC Test Rankings. England is in the fourth position with 101 points.

Pakistan has gone down one spot to sixth place, whereas Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Ireland have retained their positions.

India had registered a remarkable victory in the Centurion Test in the three-match series but conceded two successive defeats to a relatively-inexperienced Proteas, as the series ended 1-2 in favour of the hosts last week.

