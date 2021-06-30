ICC Test Rankings: Kane Williamson regains No.1 spot, Ravindra Jadeja slips to 2nd place in all-rounder’s list

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has regained the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC Test rankings after leading his team to the ICC World Test Championship title in Southampton last week. He has dethroned Australian Steve Smith, who moved down to the second place with 891 rating points. The right-hand batsman played the knocks of 49 and 52 in both innings that helped him move up the 900-point mark. With 901 rating points, the Kiwi skipper has a 10-point lead over Smith.

For India, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s progress of three places to 13th position, after his scores of 49 and 15 in the WTC final, was the only notable gain. Ravindra Jadeja has slipped to the second position after a week at the top of the rankings for all-rounders. West Indian Jason Holder now leads the charts with 384 points.

New Zealand fast bowlers have gained after displaying a phenomenal show against India in the WTC final. Kyle Jamieson’s figures of five for 31 and two for 30 have pushed him up to a career-best 13th position. The 26-year-old has been in terrific form as no bowler has taken more Test wickets at a better average than him since 1900.

ALSO READ | India to play New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa in WTC 2; equal points for every Test: Report

Left-arm pacer Trent Boult has moved up two places to 11th position following his figures of two for 48 and three for 39 against India in Southampton.

Ross Taylor, who scored an unbeaten 47 and partnered in an unbroken 96-run stand with Williamson, has advanced three places to 14th position while left-hander Devon Conway has gained 18 slots to reach 42nd place after top-scoring with 52 in the first innings.

🇳🇿 @BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson is back to the No.1 spot in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for batting.



Full list: https://t.co/OMjjVx5Mgf pic.twitter.com/1DWGBonmF2 — ICC (@ICC) June 30, 2021

In the Men’s T20I Player Rankings, West Indies’ left-handed opener Evin Lewis has moved from 13th to 10th position after a player of the match effort of 71 off 35 balls in the first of the two matches of their ongoing five-match series that counted for this week’s rankings. Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen has progressed 23 places to 20th position.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock (up one place to 22nd), Reeza Hendricks (up three places to 24th) and Temba Bavuma (up 24 places to 64th) are among the others to move up.

England’s 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka, which should come as a morale booster for the 50-over World champions ahead of this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, sees several of their players move up too.

ALSO READ | 'He's a fantastic cricketer, has ability to go far places': Kieron Pollard on youngster

Chris Jordan (up five places to 11th), Mark Wood (up 11 places to 14th), Sam Curran (up 62 places to 39th) and David Willey (up 23 places to 51st) have progressed in the bowlers’ list while for Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga has moved up five places to fifth and Dushmantha Chameera 41 places to 43rd.