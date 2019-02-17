ICC Test rankings: Pat Cummins ends Australia’s 13-year long wait, joins Glenn McGrath in elite list

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins is the new number 1 Test bowler after the stupendous summer. He overtook South African Kagiso Rabada to take the top spot among bowlers. With this feat, he became the first from his country since Glenn McGrath in February 2006 to top the Test bowlers’ list.

Rabada slipped down to No.3 after managing just three wickets in two innings in Durban. Cummins is now No.1 with 878 points, and is followed by England’s Jimmy Anderson, who has 862 points.

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik? Sunil Gavaskar names his pick for World Cup 2019

After his heroics with the bat in the first Test match at Durban, Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Perera jumped 58 places to a career-best 40th position after 15 Tests.

Indian captain Virat Kohli remains the number 1 Test batsman in the world with 922 points. The other Indian on the list of top 10 Test batsman in Cheteshwar Pujara, who occupies the 3rd spot with 881 rating points.

For South Africa, captain Faf du Plessis is among the top 10 batsmen for the first time in his career after scores of 35 and 90 helped him gain seven slots to reach join-10th position along with his counterpart Dimuth Karunaratne.

Du Plessis is joined by Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne at No.10, while de Kock is joint-eighth with team-mate Aiden Markram. Sri Lanka’s middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva was another significant mover in the batting charts – he moved up six places to No.57.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 16:37 IST