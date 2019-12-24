ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli retains top spot, Ajinkya Rahane makes way for Babar Azam in top six

cricket

India skipper Virat Kohli continued to lead the batting charts in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings which was released on Tuesday. There was no change in the top five list but Pakistan captain Babar Azam moved three places upwards to displace India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane from the sixth spot.

Kohli leads the charts with 928 rating points followed by Steve Smith at number two with 911 rating points. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson takes the third spot with 864 rating points while Cheteshwar Pujara (791) and Marcus Labuschagne (786) completing the top five.

Babar, who recently slammed two centuries against Sri Lanka on home soil, moved three places up to take the sixth spot with 767 rating points. This is also his career-high rating in Test rankings. Courtesy of Babar’s movement, Ajinkya Rahane (759), David Warner (755) and Joe Root (752) moved one places down respectively. Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor (714) completes the illustrious top-10 list.

Meanwhile, in the bowling charts, Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins continues to lead the way with 898 rating points. Kagiso Rabada (839), Neil Wagner (834), Jason Holder (830) and Mitchell Starc (806) complete the top five. India’s Jasprit Bumrah (794), who last played a Test in August, finds himself at sixth spot.

In ODIs, Kohli and his limited overs deputy Rohit Sharma will end 2019 as number one and two in the latest batsmen rankings, having maintained their places following a stunning show against West Indies.

Other Indian batsmen, Lokesh Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, have made notable gains in the rankings. Rahul’s 185 runs in the series have lifted him 17 places to 71st place while Iyer’s 130-run aggregate sees him move from 104th to 81st. West Indies opener Shai Hope has entered the top 10 after showing fine form in the three-match series in India. The wicketkeeper-batsman has gained five places to reach ninth position.