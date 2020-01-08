ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli retains top spot, Marnus Labuschagne attains career-best position

cricket

Despite not featuring in a Test match for more than a month, India skipper Virat Kohli continues to lead the batting charts in the latest ICC Test rankings. Australia batsmen dominate the top five after Tim Paine’s troops effected a 3-0 series whitewash over New Zealand on home turf recently. With 928 rating points, Kohli is miles away from second-placed Steve Smith, who has accumulated 911 rating points in the longest format.

Marnus Labuschange (827) continues his rise in Test cricket as he attained career-best ranking of number three in the world. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (814) and Australia opener David Warner (793) complete the illustrious top-five list. Due to Labuschange’s movement, Williamson dropped one place down to four.

Warner moved two places upwards, meaning he dislodged India middle-order maestro Cheteshwar Pujara from fifth spot. Ajinkya Rahane too dropped two places to number nine in the world.

In the bowling department, Australia speedster Pat Cummins (904) continues to hog the numero uno position, followed by Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner (852) and Windies skipper Jason Holder (830). South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada (821) and Mitchell Starc (796) complete the top five.

India have three representations in the top 10 with Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami being placed at sixth, ninth and tenth spot respectively in the list. Meanwhile, James Anderson moved five places up to seventh spot while Veron Philander dropped three places to eight in the world.