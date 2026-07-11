ICC to take no action against the ECB over Ben Stokes retirement video in the middle of the Trent Bridge Test

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will take no action against the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over the released retirement video of Ben Stokes in the middle of the third and last Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge late last month.

Ben Stokes' announcement took the cricket world by storm. (Action Images via Reuters)

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The video, filmed in the England dressing room prior to the fourth day, was shared with the broadcasters later in the day during the cricket action. It was also shared on social media. It breached the players' and match officials' areas (PMOA) guidelines for international matches, which have been put in place as anti-corruption measures.

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The ICC guidelines to cricket boards demand, "Ensure that there are no fixed or temporary video cameras or other recording equipment set up within any dressing room used by the teams for the purposes of broadcasting video or audio footage."

All's well that ends well!

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{{^usCountry}} The BBC Sport, which has reported that the matter has been resolved amicably between both parties, shed more light on the matter. "The ICC also said the ECB had previously been informed that any footage shot in the PMOA must not carry audio or be released before the conclusion of a match," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BBC Sport, which has reported that the matter has been resolved amicably between both parties, shed more light on the matter. "The ICC also said the ECB had previously been informed that any footage shot in the PMOA must not carry audio or be released before the conclusion of a match," it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Stokes, in the video, said: "The reasons can wait, but I've had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand, and I've got one more trip to do. The only thing that I ask, please, is can everyone do the same.

"We've got a lot of hard work to do, and the only thing I want is to be able to walk off that field, regardless of the result, knowing that I've had this group give everything for the last two days. That's the only thing I want, for everyone to give it not only for me, selfishly, but also for this team.

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"I've got the emotional side out of it; now it's time to go to work. Please, everyone else, come with me."

Anyway, recently, several days after the incident, when reports emerged that there was a problem with that video and the ICC had approached the ECB over it, Stokes wrote, seemingly in jest: “Sack him.” There is no word on what kind of reply the ECB came up with after the ICC raised the issue.