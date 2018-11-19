ICC trolls perturbed Pakistani fans over ICC Women’s WT20 Twitter poll

The International Cricket Council is a professional organisation, which governs the sport of cricket all over the world. The organisation on Monday showed that even during a busy period, when it’s hosting the ICC Women’s WT20, it has not lost its sense of humour.

The ICC started a Twitter poll on Monday asking fans and followers to vote for their choice of finalists for the tournament. The semi-finals are slated to take place on November 22nd when West Indies take on Australia and India take on England.

Who do you think will contest the @WorldT20 Final? 🤔 #WT20 — ICC (@ICC) November 18, 2018

But the question didn’t go down well with scores of Pakistani fans, who targetted ICC for including Pakistan in its options. These fans are completely oblivious of the fact that their team has already been knocked out of the tournament in the group stage.

Sample some of them here and you would know what the ICC must have been thinking when these replies started flooding in.

Naver underestimate @ICC 🇵🇰 champion — MR JAdooN (@shujahatali23) November 19, 2018

Pakistan is number one in t20 ranking but you didn't mention it. — Shamim Balti (@imalone96) November 19, 2018

Where is Pakistan. 😔😯😠 — GHULAM SHABEER (@Shabeer_jattak) November 19, 2018

One user even predicted a final between arch rivals India and Pakistan. We are sure he is still oblivious of the fact that Pakistan lost to India in the group phase.

Pakistan v India — عبدالحسیب🇵🇰 (@_Abdul_Haseeb_) November 19, 2018

The ICC finally could not resist and took to Twitter to have their bit of fun and wrote,”The absolute state of these mentions! Pakistan didn’t get out of the #WT20 group stage guys”

The absolute state of these mentions! 😂



Pakistan didn't get out of the #WT20 group stage guys 🙃 — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2018

These comments must have come as a comic relief for some Pakistani cricket fans on a day when the men’s team lost the first Test against New Zealand after failing to chase down a target of 176 runs.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 20:25 IST