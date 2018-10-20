ICC urges member nations to put a check on bilateral series costs

The dwindling crowd for bilateral cricket series across the globe is a cause of concern for the ICC and the world body has advised its members to be more prudent with their budgets for long term sustenance.

The matter came up for discussion during the just concluded ICC Board meeting in Singapore.

It has been widely seen that during a bilateral series (Tests/ODIs/T20s), the visiting teams travel with jumbo contingent and the entire expenses, including daily allowances (as per MoU), hotel, food, are borne by the host association.

The escalated costs also force a lot of host associations to face financial crunch.

This leads to a lot of issues like rising prices of tickets and they impact the series.

“It was agreed that in light of rising costs of cricket globally, members would make significant efforts to making international bilateral cricket more affordable with a view to long-term sustainability,” the ICC stated in a release.

A senior BCCI official explained the scenario.

“Suppose the Australian team is touring India and let’s say they pay USD 250 daily allowance per person. If there is a MoU, then BCCI will have to pay that amount. If the amount agreed is USD 200, then balance is paid by CA,” the official explained.

The ICC Board also said that FTP agreement should ensure that modules of tour itinerary should be inked at the earliest.

“Considerable progress was made towards the introduction of a new FTP agreement between Members with a clear commitment to early confirmation of tour itineraries and match venues,” the ICC said.

For the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup in India, eight teams will qualify from the 13-team ODI league. This Super League will comprise 12 full members as well as the Netherlands.

The remaining two teams will come from the ICC Qualifying event.

Meanwhile, other decisions taken by the ICC Board ranged from changing the naming conventions of global tournaments as part of the ICC’s ongoing commitment to growing the women’s game and providing an inclusive environment. The ICC Board unanimously approved a subtle but important change to the naming conventions of ICC events. From here on the gender of each event -- men’s or women’s -- will be specified as follows: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup; ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup; ICC Men’s World T20 and ICC Women’s World T20.

The Board also approved the composition of the ICC Umpire Selection Panel. The panel will comprise Geoff Allardice, ICC GM -- Cricket, Ranjan Madugalle, ICC Chief Referee, David Boon, ICC Referee and Sanjay Manjrekar, Broadcaster.

The ICC Board also appointed David Howman as the new Chair of the Independent Anti-Corruption Oversight Group (IOG), following the conclusion of John Abbott’s term. Howman is a former Director-General of World Anti-Doping Agency.

The ICC Board also approved a change to the remit and composition of the ICC Women’s Committee to better incorporate the views of a broader range of stakeholders across both the strategic direction and the playing of the women’s game.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 23:10 IST