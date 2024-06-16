'ICC will rethink on keeping India, Pakistan in a group...': Sehwag unfiltered after Babar-led side's early T20 WC exit

Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup, facing a shock defeat to hosts United States in their opening match before conceding another loss to arch-rivals India. Pakistan's hopes for survival in the competition were hanging by a thread when Ireland met the USA, with the side needing an Irish win to stay alive. However, the match was washed out without a ball being bowled, as the USA advanced to the next round. India's captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam at the toss for their Group A match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 (Pakistan Cricket - X)

Pakistan players are facing significant criticism for their poor performances in the tournament, and former India opener Virender Sehwag didn't mince his words as he talked about their struggles. Sehwag insisted that Pakistan weren't knocked out because of rains, but by their own weak outings in the edition.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Recollecting the side's performance against India, Sehwag stated that Babar Azam's men shouldn't have had difficulties chasing down a meagre 120-run target, and have only themselves to blame for the elimination.

“How can you blame rain? Even if you had won, you didn't deserve to go ahead. You would've lost in Super Eight stage. You wouldn't have had easier opponents there. You need to realise that you are losing to first-timers, you don't deserve to go ahead. You can't chase 120 runs against India, score 113 with wickets remaining... how can you blame the rain?” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Sehwag's message to ICC

Over the past many ICC tournaments, India and Pakistan are grouped together. The two sides were paired in the same groups in T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022, and justifiably so; their clash draws massive eyeballs from stadium-goers as well as on television and digital platforms. But Sehwag says that ICC need to rethink their strategy.

“In 2007, neither India nor Pakistan qualified for the second round. We were in different groups back then. Now, ICC will rethink on keeping India and Pakistan in a group and ensure they don't keep a team that beats them!” Sehwag said.