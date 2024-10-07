Sharjah [UAE], : In a high-profile ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash, 2023 edition finalists and Heather Knight-led England will lock horns at Sharjah on Monday after both registered wins in their campaign openers. ICC Women's T20 WC: 2023 finalists South Africa take on in-form England

South Africa upset England, the inaugural T20 WC champions of 2009, when they registered a narrow six-run triumph in the semis last year. Heather Knight's side will be keen to extract some revenge this time around as the race for the knockout stages intensifies. Two of the best teams at the T20 World Cup face off in Sharjah in a clash that is sure to have massive ramifications on who reaches the semi-finals of the event.

England registered an excellent 21-run victory over Bangladesh in their tournament opener, while South Africa were even more impressive as they cruised to a 10-wicket triumph over the West Indies.

It was opening duo Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits that put the West Indies to the sword in the 119-run chase and it was again this pair that dominated their Proteas' match-up against England in the semi-finals of the last year's T20 World Cup.

Wolvaardt and Brits each scored a half-century on that occasion to lead South Africa to the title decider on home soil and the Proteas will be confident of going one step further this time around with a well-balanced side.

England too have plenty of star power and it was their bevy of spinners that did the job against Bangladesh first up, with Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn , Linsey Smith and Charlie Dean all bowling well at times during the victory, restricting WI to 97/7 in a run-chase of 119 runs.

The battle between England's spinners and South Africa's in-form top-order will be crucial to the outcome of this clash.

Ahead of the match, England batter Danni-Wyatt-Hodge was quoted as saying by ICC, "I thought it was a pretty dominant performance by everyone . With the bat I thought we adapted quite early which was good. Communication was really good out there and then with the ball I thought the girls did a fantastic job. I thought our fielding was outstanding as well. We really attacked the ball as well and pulled off some good run-outs and catches. Hopefully we can kick on, learn from tonight and put out another good display in the next game."

South Africa bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba also said: "I think for us now we are in it to win it. I mean we failed semi-finals a couple of times, and we failed at the finals. And now, it is either we win it or not. So that is the mentality of the team now. We are just in it to win it."

The Squads

England: Heather Knight , Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones , Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Bess Heath

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt , Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon. Travelling reserve: Miane Smit.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.