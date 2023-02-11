Home / Cricket / ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Let's take a look at Team India's schedule in the tournament

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Let's take a look at Team India's schedule in the tournament

cricket
Updated on Feb 11, 2023 01:28 PM IST

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Let's take a look at Team India's schedule and matches in the tournament

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur( in blue jersey)(Twitter)
India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur( in blue jersey)(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

India women's cricket team are set to begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup in South Africa on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will play against Pakistan women in their first match at the tournament. A total of ten teams from across the globe are getting featured in the competition and they have been divided into two groups- A and B.

Team India are placed in Group B which includes England, Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies. The Women in Blue will play one match each against them in the group stages. For India to qualify for the semi-finals, they will have to finish in the top two in the points table for their group.

ALSO READ: ‘Rubbed salt and lemon into Australia’s wounds': Jadeja's jibe after Axar, Shami help India take huge lead in 1st Test

On the other hand, Group A comprises of Sri Lanka, Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and South Africa. In the group stages, following the same pattern like Group B, each team will play one match against each other. The top two teams with the most points will qualify for the semi-final.

Current world No.1 Australia have won the tournament five times, while England and West Indies have won once each. The Women in Blue are aiming to become the world champions for the first time in history.

Let's take a look at the schedule for India in the Women's T20 World Cup

February 12, Sunday - India Women vs Pakistan Women, Newlands, Cape Town

February 15, Wednesday- India Women vs West Indies Women, Newlands, Cape Town

February 18, Saturday- England Women vs India Women, St George's Park, Gqeberha

February 20, Monday- India Women vs Ireland Women, St George's Park, Gqeberha

February 23, Thursday- Semi-final between A1 vs B2

February 24, Friday- Semi-final between B1 vs A2

February 26, Sunday- Final

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
india women cricket team t20 world cup indian women's cricket team women's world cup harmanpreet kaur + 3 more
india women cricket team t20 world cup indian women's cricket team women's world cup harmanpreet kaur + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out