ICC Women’s World T20: Deandra Dottin powers Windies to clinch opener against Bangladesh

All-rounder Deandra Dottin scalped a five-wicket haul to help West Indies’ women’s team clinch a 60-run victory over Bangladesh to open their International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World T20 campaign.

Dottin, who was declared ‘player of the match’, picked 5 wickets for 5 runs in just 3.4 overs.

After winning the toss and electing to field first, Bangladesh put the home side under pressure with their committed fielding performance, as Bangladeshi pacer Jahanara Alam took 2 wickets in 2 balls to send back both the Carribean openers.

As skipper Stafanie Taylor (29) struggled against the spinners, the West Indies batting faltered in the face of accurate bowling from Bangladesh. However, wicket-keeper batter Kycia Knight, who scored 32 runs off 24 balls, helped her side to push past 100 and put a scanty total of 106.

While chasing the target, Bangladesh were pegged back by the Carribean women pacers. Bowler Shakera Selman picked up 2 wickets and gave away 12 runs, while Shamilia Connell kept things tight and gave only 4 runs in 2 overs.

However, it was Dottin who tore the middle order of the visitors as Bangladesh crumbled to their third-lowest total (46 all out) and the lowest ever of the Women’s World T20.

Bangladesh are slated to play against England on November 12, while West Indies will face South Africa on November 14 in their respective Group A matches.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 13:28 IST