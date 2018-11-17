ICC Women’s WT20, India vs Australia: IND’s predicted XI for their last group game

India will face their biggest challenge so far in the ICC Women’s World T20 when they lock horns with a gifted Australian team in an inconsequential game at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

Considered title contenders, both India and Australia stormed into the semi-finals of the showpiece with a game to spare.A look at the predicted XI for the India vs Australia match in ICC Women’s WT20 –

Mithali Raj

Stalwart Mithali Raj has been on a roll in the tournament and has slammed two fifties in as many matches against Pakistan and Ireland respectively. Mithali has been giving India good starts and the ‘Women in Blue’ will look up to her to do so again in the game against Australia.

Smriti Mandhana

Partnering Mithali Raj at the top of the line-up will be Smriti Mandhana once again. The southpaw hasn’t been performed at her optimum level in the tournament thus far but showed glimpses of her attacking prowess in the game against Ireland. India will hope Mandhana comes to the party sooner than later considering the knockouts aren’t far away.

Jemimah Rodrigues

At just 18 years of age, Jemimah Rodrigues has already become a mainstay in the Indian batting line up. The right-hander is one of the leading run-getters of the tournament and will look to bring that momentum into this crucial game against Australia.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur showed the world of her attacking prowess after taking apart New Zealand in the first match of the tournament. In the last two matches, she didn’t get much of a chance to bat but still managed to hit a few out of the park. In the field, Harmanpreet has led the team from the front and rotated the bowlers well during testing times.

Veda Krishnamurthy

Veda Krishnamurthy has the ability to take the game away from the opposition with her aggressive batting style and is capable of playing the role of the finisher for the team. Although she hasn’t had a chance to show her talent yet due to the in-form top-order, Veda needs to be ready considering we are entering the business end of the tournament.

Taniya Bhatia

Wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia has been as safe as a house behind the stumps thus far. She hasn’t had a chance to show what she can to with the bat but as far as keeping is concerned, she has been up to the mark in the three matches.

Dayalan Hemalatha

Spinner Dayalan Hemalatha has been one of the top performers for India as far as bowling is concerned. With five wickets in her kitty, she is one of the leading wicket-takers for India. Hemalatha is very handy with the bat as well and that tips the scale in her favour.

Deepti Sharma

Since breaking into the team, Deepti Sharma has made a name for herself as a reliable batter and an off-break bowler. After going wicket-less in the first two matches, she picked up a couple in the last game against Ireland will look to continue the momentum in the upcoming matches as well.

Radha Yadav

Spinner Radha Yadav is somewhat of a T20 specialist and she has been performing like one in the ongoing tournament. Yadav has scalped five wickets in three matches and is one of the leading wicket-takers for her team.

Arundhati Reddy

Medium pacer Arundhati Reddy hasn’t come to the party yet in the tournament as she has picked up just two wickets so far in the tournament. Reddy was rested for India’s last game against Ireland but against Australia, her ability to generate good pace and bounce could prove to be the difference.

Poonam Yadav

With six wickets in the bag, spinner Poonam Yadav is the leading wicket-taker for India in the tournament so far. She remains India’s most experienced spinner and one of the first names on the sheet due to her wicket-taking abilities.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 14:07 IST