Wednesday, Sept 10, 2025
ICC Women's Cricket WC: 'Will To Win' campaign film released

ANI |
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 02:52 pm IST

With the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 fast approaching, the ICC has unveiled the flagship 'Will to Win' campaign film.

With the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 fast approaching, the ICC has unveiled the flagship 'Will to Win' campaign film. The release of 'Will To Win', which depicts the core concept of determination and perseverance leading to glory, comes as the general window for tickets opened on Tuesday at Tickets.cricketworldcup.com, as per ICC.

The Women's World Cup will begin on September 30. (PTI)
The 'Will To Win' campaign spotlights stars from each participant at the Cricket World Cup, including India's Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, Australia's Ellyse Perry, South Africa's Marizanne Kapp, Pakistan's Muneeba Ali, Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana Joty, New Zealand's Melie Kerr, and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt.

An emotionally powerful narrative in the film sees these icons in their present-day glory, while also acknowledging their relentless journey and early dreams, an ICC release said.

"With the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup returning to India after 12 years, and given India's leadership in championing the women's game, the 'Will to Win' campaign has been thoughtfully crafted to reflect the remarkable spirit of women's cricket through powerful, purpose-driven storytelling," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said.

"This campaign is not just a showcase of world-class talent; it is a tribute to the journeys, sacrifices, and aspirations that define the women's game. We believe it will resonate deeply with audiences across the globe and help further cement the enduring legacy of women's cricket," he added.

The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will commence on September 30, with co-hosts India and Sri Lanka facing off in the opener at Guwahati. The final will take place on November 2.

