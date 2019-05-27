Today in New Delhi, India
ICC World Cup 2019: Australia’s Khawaja suffers injury scare in warm-up game against SL

Khawaja suffered a blow on his left knee while fielding and had to be escorted off the ground by the team doctor.

cricket Updated: May 27, 2019 19:15 IST
PTI
Southampton
ICC World Cup,Cricket World Cup,CWC 2019
Australia's Usman Khawaja, left, lies down with an injury he picked up fielding before he was helped to limp off the field of play during the Cricket World Cup warm-up match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England, Monday, May 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)(AP)

Australia were dealt an injury scare on Monday after top-order batsman Usman Khawaja limped off the field after getting hit on his left knee during their second and final World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka here.

Khawaja suffered a blow on his left knee while fielding and had to be escorted off the ground by the team doctor.

Monday’s injury scare came after Khawaja was forced to retire hurt during Australia’s first warm-up game against England on Wednesday, which they won by 12 runs.

During the match against England, Khawaja sustained a blow on his jaw while batting but scans later revealed that there was no break.

The left-handed batsman is now uncertain for Australia’s World Cup opener against Afghanistan on June 1.

First Published: May 27, 2019 19:10 IST

