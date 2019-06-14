ICC World Cup 2019, Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

After two washed out games, Sri Lanka will be desperate to come out all guns blazing but defending champion Australia’s depth will be hard to beat when the two sides clash in a World Cup fixture here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka have not played a match at the World Cup since June 4, forced to split points with Bangladesh and Pakistan following two washed out games. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

The island nation, who won the tournament back in 1996, stands fifth with just one win -- against minnows Afghanistan in a rain-hit match -- from four games.

Defending champions Australia, on the other hand, have been simply unstoppable with their loss against India being the only blemish in an otherwise professional performance so far in the tournament.

Where is the Australia vs Sri Lanka of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will take place at the Oval, London.

At what time does the Australia vs Sri Lanka match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Saturday (June 15)

Where and how to watch live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs West Indies match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 20:24 IST