ICC World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies: Top 5 player battles - David Warner, Andre Russell in focus

Australia will look to continue their winning run at the World Cup when they face off against the dark horses West Indies on Thursday. The defending champions, in their opening game, handed a seven-wicket defeat to Afghanistan. But as they lock horns with Windies, things could get a little trickier.

The side led by Jason Holder displayed their prowess in the limited overs format after they defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their first game. The Windies were excellent with the ball, and were equally impressive with the bat. The Aaron Finch-led side might feel they have a little edge, but could get a surprise in Nottingham.

Here is a look at some of the key player battles between the two teams:

Chris Gayle vs Mitchell Starc

Chris Gayle is undoutedly the best batsman in West Indies’ line-up at the moment. The left-handed batsman, who is set to retire after the World Cup, started the series with a 34-ball half century. He was exceptional in the ODI series against England prior to IPL, and has entered the tournament with the same form. Mitchell Starc, who is returning from an injury, would be eager to trouble the Windies opener with his speed. He gave away 31/1 in 7 overs against Afghanistan, and would look to pick more wickets against Australia. Gayle’s dismissal would set him up for success.

Pat Cummins vs Nicholas Pooran

Pat Cummins has developed into Australia’s best bowler. Against Afghanistan, the right-armer recorded figures of 40/3 in 8.2 overs to help his side in bowling out the opposition for 207. The right-armer would be eager to continue his wicket-taking form agains the West Indies. Cummins particularly enjoys bowling to left-handed batsmen, and his tussle against the youngster Nicholas Pooran, who has been in good nick of late, would be an interesting one to watch. Pooran scored an unbeaten 34 in 19 balls against Pakistan. He would look to continue his run-scoring spree.

Andre Russell vs Nathan Lyon

Andre Russell is a man of brute force. But he was seen struggling against slow bowling attack during the IPL. Nathan Lyon is one Aussie bowler who can trouble the heavy-hitter when he comes to the middle. The MVP of IPL 2019 did not get a chance to swing his bat against Pakistan and would be eager to show what he can do with the willow when he faces the spin challenge from Lyon, who is likely to replace Zampa in the playing XI on Thursday.

David Warner vs Jason Holder

David Warner was seen struggling in Australia’s practice games. But he brought his IPL form into the international cricket in the first game against Afghanistan as he hammered an unbeaten 89 in 114 balls. Playing his first international series after the ball-tampering, the 32-year-old has a lot to prove. Windies skipper Jason Holder contributed with wickets against Pakistan, but leaked runs. In 5 overs, he gave away 42 runs, and picked up 3 wickets. The right-armer would hope he can carry his wicket-taking form agains the Aussies and get the prized wicket of Warner.

Steve Smith vs Oshane Thomas

Oshane Thomas emerged as the pick of Windies’ bowler, who came down late into the attack against Pakistan, but recorded figures of 4/27 in 5.4 overs. He dismantled Pakistan’s middle-order, including taking the big wicket of Babar Azam. The right-armer would hope to continue the same form against Aussies. His battle against former skipper Steve Smith, would be an interesting one to watch out for, considering the batsman holds the key role in Australia’s middle order. Smith, who was dismissed for 18 in the first match, would hope to get runs on the board and play out the threat posed by Thomas.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 23:20 IST