ICC World Cup 2019, Bangladesh SWOT analysis - Balanced side aim for best-ever finish

For Bangladesh, this World Cup could be a watershed moment in their cricketing journey. They have the side, they have the experience and the players to make it to the semi-finals at the very least.

Captain Mashrafe Mortaza, however, does not want his side to get too ahead of themselves and wants the supporters to tone down their expectations.

“It will be difficult for us because our opponents in the opening three games are extremely strong,” Mashrafe told reporters late Tuesday before heading to England.

“All I can say is that the World Cup will be a different ball game. If you follow cricket in England, you will see that a lot of runs are scored. It will need a different approach,” he further added.

Strengths:

Winning momentum: Since 2018 Bangladesh have won 17 matches which is the joint-3rd most by any team along-with South Africa. They were undefeated in the recently concluded tri series (WI, IRE, BAN); in December 2018 they defeated West indies in a bilateral ODI series (2-1) and before that they managed to reach in the final of the Asia Cup 2018.

Experienced Veterans: The likes of Tamim Iqbal, Mortaza, Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim are a part of this World Cup and these players have relatively a good amount of experience of playing in the World Cup. Furthermore, since CWC 2015 Tamim and Mushfiqur are in good form with the bat.

Weakness:

Playing away from home: Bangladesh’s batting as well as bowling unit has failed to perform particularly away from home. The numbers (such as batting/bowling average and strike rate) away from home are worse than at home.

Middle order SR: Middle order batsmen of Bangladesh since the CWC 2015 have scored only 5973 runs which is the 2nd lowest among the current 10 WC teams. The middle order strikes at 85.42 which is the second worst among the 10 teams contesting this World Cup.

Over dependency on Shakib: Barring Shakib Al Hasan, there is no other quality spinner which Bangladesh has. Likes of Mehedy Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain have below average numbers and others like Mahmudullah and Sabbir Rahman are mere part-timers.

Opportunities:

Recent ICC tournament record: In the last World Cup (2015), Bangladesh managed to reach the quarterfinals and in the 2017 Champions Trophy, they reached the Sem-finals. They have also managed to defeat teams like England and India in the last 3 World Cups.

Tamim in World Cups: Tamim Iqbal’s ODI record and his World Cup performance has a drastic difference. He is just not been able to perform well with the bat in the World Cups. However, since CWC 2015 he has been in a good touch with the bat averaging 57.06 and will look this World Cup as an opportunity to improve his WC numbers.

Threats:

Captaincy: Mortaza has been captaining Bangladesh very well and has a win percentage of over 50% as captain. But since he is a bowler and this World Cup is a longer one (as each team plays 9 matches), if at all there is an injury concern for him, there is no other immediate captain who has a similar or close to 50%-win percentage that Mortaza boasts.

Expectations: As mentioned earlier, this Bangladesh side has had created upsets regularly in the past ICC tournaments and given the winning momentum that they have, a lot much is expected from them in this World Cup. Thus, Bangladesh now could be facing a lot of performance pressure.

