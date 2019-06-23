ICC World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Top five player battles

Eager to keep the semi-final hopes alive, a desperate Bangladesh will have their work cut out when they take on a spirited Afghanistan in a do-or-die ICC World Cup 2019 encounter in Southampton on Monday.

England’s defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka on Friday breathed air into Bangladesh’s hopes of securing a semifinal berth and they will be keen on making the most of the situation starting with a win over Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, who are still in search of their maiden win in the tournament, will be drawing a lot of positive from their previous game against India. The Afghans fell agonisingly short of India’s target, losing by 11 runs.

Here are the Top 5 Player Battles from Bangladesh vs Afghanistan -

Tamim Iqbal vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Tamim Iqbal has been a stalwart in the Bangladesh batting line-up for quite some and in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, he was able to provide Bangladesh with a couple of good starts. On the other hand, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is well known for taking wickets in the first five overs and he will surely be looking to dismiss Tamim early.

Hashmatullah Shahidi vs Mustafizur Rahman

Although the Afghanistan batting has been quite inconsistent, Hashmatullah Shahidi has played a number of good knocks and he is currently their top scorer with 186 runs. However, Mustafizur Rahman is a massive threat with his variations and considering the fact that he has already taken eight wickets in the ICC World Cup 2019, it will be unwise for Shahidi to ignore the threat posed by ‘The Fizz’.

Shakib Al Hasan vs Rashid Khan

On one hand, there is Shakib Al Hasan who has been a force to be reckoned with for Bangladesh with 425 runs from 5 matches with two impressive centuries. On the other, there is Rashid Khan who is easily one of the most lethal spinners in the game at the moment and on his day, he is capable on destroying any batting order. Thus, it will truly be a clash of titans when these two cricketers come face to face on Monday.

Rahmat Shah vs Mohammad Saifuddin

Mohammad Saifuddin has been a revelation for Bangladesh in this competition and with 9 wickets to his name, the fast bowler is the most successful for his country. The story has been somewhat similar for Afghanistan’s Rahmat Ali who has been one of the best batsmen for his team and this will an on-field battle to savour.

Mushfiqur Rahim vs Mohammad Nabi

With 244 runs from 5 matches, Mushfiqur Rahim has impressed everyone with his batting in this tournament and he was also part of a few crucial partnerships along with Shakib Al Hasan. However, he will find it quite difficult to score freely against a spinner like Mohammad Nabi. With 6 wickets, Nabi is the second most successful bowler of Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 and it will be interesting to see how Mushfiqur approaches his bowling.

