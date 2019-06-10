ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Top five player battles - Lasith Malinga, Shakib Al Hasan in action

Smarting from consecutive defeats, Bangladesh will look to get their World Cup campaign back on track when they take on an inconsistent Sri Lanka in Bristol on Tuesday.

Bangladesh made a perfect start to their World Cup campaign, posting their highest one-day international score of 330-6 during the 21-run win over South Africa.

However, the Tigers were not able to take forward the winning momentum and were handed a two-wicket loss by New Zealand followed by a massive a 106-run defeat to hosts England.

In the batting department, wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim has been impressive but openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal have squandered their starts, failing to play impactful knocks.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is in fine form with the bat, having scored two half-centuries and a hundred in the tournament, is expected to play the key role again for his side.

Here’s a look at the top five player battles to watch out for in the ICC World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Mahmudullah vs Suranga Lakmal

Mahmudullah has struggled against Suranga Lakmal in ODIs so far. The Bangladesh batter has been dismissed four times by the fast bowler. Mahmudullah has managed just 41 runs off 54 balls in the 50-over format. Lakmal will be looking to dismiss Mahmudullah once again in their next match.

Tamim Iqbal vs Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga will be fancying his chances against Tamim Iqbal in their next match. The Sri Lankan fast bowler has dismissed Iqbal three times in ODIs and the Bangladesh batter has scored 51 runs off 76 balls against the speedster. Iqbal will be hoping to improve his record against Malinga.

ALSO READ: Was promised a farewell game if I failed ‘Yo-Yo’ Test but I passed: Yuvraj Singh

Mushfiqur Rahim vs Thisara Perera

Mushfiqur Rahim and Thisara Perera have had an interesting contest in ODIs so far. The Bangladesh batter has scored 106 runs off 105 balls against Perera, but he has been dismissed twice by the Sri Lankan. Rahim may look to take on the fast bowler in their next match.

Angelo Mathews vs Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan hasn’t allowed Angelo Mathews to bat aggressively against him, but the Bangladesh all-rounder hasn’t been able to dismiss the former Sri Lanka captain. Mathews has scored 34 runs off 54 balls at a strike-rate of 63.0 against Shakib in ODIs. Mathews may look to improve his strike-rate against Shakib.

Kusal Mendis vs Mashrafe Mortaza

Kusal Mendis will have to work out a clear cut plan against Mashrafe Mortaza, since he has a poor record against the Bangladesh captain. Mendis has been dismissed twice by Mortaza and has managed 24 runs from 63 balls in ODIs. On the other hand, Mortaza will be hoping to dismiss Mendis once again.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 17:54 IST