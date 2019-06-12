ICC World Cup 2019: Batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives timeframe for Shikhar Dhawan’s recovery

India cricket team batting coach Sanjay Bangar has given a timeframe as to when opener Shikhar Dhawan could make his recovery from the injury that he sustained during India’s ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match against Australia on Sunday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

“As far as Shikhar is concerned, we are observing him and it will take some time, around 10 or 12 days to figure out where he stands. We will be in a better position to take a call then because we don’t want to rule out a precious player like Shikhar, straight at the time of the injury.” Bangar said on the eve of the clash against New Zealand.

“Since Dhawan’s assessment will take 10-12 days, till that point of time, we wanted to make sure if and when the replacement is required and I am saying if and when, then it is always good to have a replacement player coming in and practising with the team as a stand-by,” he added.

Earlier, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant had been asked to board the earliest possible flight to England and join the Indian team as a cover for the injured opener.

Rishabh Pant was ignored for India’s 15-member World Cup squad but he and Ambati Rayudu were named as designated standbys. After Dhawan’s injury the team management has opted for the Delhi youngster instead of the experienced Rayudu.

In Dhawan’s absence, KL Rahul is expected to open the innings with vice-captain Rohit Sharma. In India’s next two ICC World Cup 2019 matches against New Zealand and Pakistan, either Dinesh Karthik or Vijay Shankar will slot in at No. 4 position based on the conditions.

Dhawan, who scored 117 off 109 balls against Australia and helped India to a massive total of 352 on the board, went through precautionary scans on Tuesday to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb.

The southpaw also shared a cryptic Tweet on Wednesday and his post read: “ Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain... Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain... Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi... Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain...”

Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain...

Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain...

Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi...

Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain...#DrRahatIndori Ji pic.twitter.com/h5wzU2Yl4H — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 12, 2019

Despite Dhawan’s absence, India will look to continue their good start to their World Cup campaign, where they have already beaten heavyweights South Africa and Australia in their first two matches respectively. Table-toppers New Zealand now stand in their way of a third straight win in the tournament.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 17:28 IST