ICC World Cup 2019: Can Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal bowl from wrong arms - watch video

India spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal became a part of a unique training exercise designed by bowling coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar. In a video uploaded by the BCCI on their official website, the two were seen trying to hit a single stump using their wrong arms.

Chahal and Yadav took part in “wrong-arm shootout”, as each of them took turns to hit their target, which was placed in the middle of the net, using their other arm. While Kuldeep threw with right-hand, Chahal went with left.

After a lot of trials, the score was eventually tied at 1-1, and coach Sridhar said that the team might have to spend the entire evening in search of a winner.

WATCH: @imkuldeep18 & @yuzi_chahal on to some target practice with their non bowling arm.



Immediately, on the next try, Chahal managed to hit the target to emerge as the winner by 2-1 scoreline.

India have started their World Cup campaign on a high, defeating South Africa and the defending champions Australia in their first two games. Chahal has picked up 6 wickets in the two matches, while Kuldeep has picked just one.

India will next play against New Zealand on Thursday.

