ICC World Cup 2019: ‘Delighted to have’ Vijay Shankar in team, says Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli has backed the call made by national selectors to include Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar in India’s 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup in England.

“Vijay Shankar brings in a lot to the team and hence, I am delighted to have him,” Kohli said in an interview with India Today.

Chief selector MSK Prasad had said during the press conference while announcing the team that Shankar is being seen as a potential choice for the number 4 position.

ALSO READ: BCCI reacts after Ambati Rayudu’s sarcastic tweet post selection snub

“After the Champions Trophy we have tried quite a few middle-order batsmen, which also included Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey. We did give a few more chances to Rayudu but Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions. He can bat, if the conditions are overcast he can bowl, plus he is a fielder. We are looking at Vijay Shankar as a No. 4. Now we have plenty of options for that slot,” MSK Prasad said after the squad was announced.

Rayudu took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a cryptic message after missing out on the selection. “Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup..,” the Chennai Super Kings cricketer wrote on Twitter.

The entire debate about the number 4 slot was reopened by India coach Ravi Shastri ho said that all positions after the top three slots are still flexible.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri reopens number 4 debate days after squad announcement

“Total flexibility (on No.4 position) depending on conditions, opposition. I would say the top three… but after that you can be very flexible,” Ravi Shastri was quoted as saying by Sport360.

Earlier, former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who is in India to cover the Indian Premier League as a pundit, said he is not very convinced with the selection of Vijay Shankar. Pietersen said that he had not seen enough of Vijay to warrant the number 4 slot in the World Cup side.

ALSO READ: Kevin Pietersen not convinced with Vijay Shankar batting at number 4

He also believed that batting at number 4, especially in England conditions, is a tough job.

“I haven’t seen enough of Vijay Shankar to warrant a No. 4 slot for India in the World Cup. I have seen some great players bat at No. 4 for India and sadly, Shankar seems far away from it. Batting at No. 4 is difficult and even more so in English conditions. It is almost like Shankar and Jadhav have made it to the India squad because they can bowl,” Pietersen said during the post-match analysis of the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 16:24 IST