ICC World Cup 2019, England vs Bangladesh: Top 5 player battles - Ben Stokes, Shakib Al Hasan in action

England will face the side who kick-started their transformation into a major threat in one-day internationals when the tournament hosts continue their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Tigers condemned Eoin Morgan’s men to a first-round exit at the 2015 edition with a 15-run victory in Adelaide.

At that point there was no longer any way of hiding England’s white-ball woes and, with a home World Cup up next, then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss was determined the national side’s limited overs form had to improve.

To that end, Peter Moores was sacked as coach, with Strauss bringing in experienced Australian Trevor Bayliss as his replacement.

Since that debacle ‘Down Under’, England have risen to the top of the one-day international rankings.

Here’s a look at the top five player battles to watch out for in the ICC World Cup match between England and Bangladesh.

Ben Stokes vs Mashrafe Mortaza

Ben Stokes has to be wary of Mashrafe Mortaza in their next match. The all-rounder has managed just 27 runs off 44 balls and has been dismissed twice by the Bangladesh speedster. Stokes will be hoping to improve his record against the Bangladesh captain.

Eoin Morgan vs Shakib Al Hasan

Eoin Morgan has enjoyed batting against the Bangladesh all-rounder in ODIs. The skipper has scored 80 runs off 79 balls at a strike-rate of 101.3. Shakib hasn’t dismissed Morgan in ODIs so far. The Bangladeshi will be hoping to dismiss Morgan for the first time in their next match.

Mahmudullah vs Adil Rashid

Mahmudullah has batted at an excellent strike-rate against Adil Rashid, but he has been dismissed thrice by the leg-spinner in ODIs. Rashid will be hoping to dismiss Mahmudullah once again in their next contest, while the Bangladeshi batsman will have to work out a plan for the English bowler.

Tamim Iqbal vs Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes will be fancying his chances against Tamim Iqbal, since he has a good record against the Bangladesh player. Woakes has dismissed Iqbal once and has conceded just 28 runs off 51 balls. It will be interesting to see how Iqbal counters the Woakes factor.

Mushfiqur Rahim vs Liam Plunkett

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liam Plunkett have had an interesting contest in ODIs so far. The fast bowler has dismissed Rahim once, but the Bangladesh batter has scored 31 runs off 35 balls. Will Rahim play aggressively or will he take the cautious approach against Plunkett, we will have to wait and see.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 20:08 IST