ICC World Cup 2019, England vs New Zealand: New Zealand Predicted XI against England - One changed expected

New Zealand and England will both be looking to book their spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals when they face each other in the group stage encounter at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team’s chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase. Were England to lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh. Given that they play each other in their final pool match, only one of Bangladesh -- who also still have to face India -- or Pakistan can draw level with New Zealand in the event the Black Caps lose on Wednesday. And, with both Asian teams well behind on net run-rate, it would take a big New Zealand loss allied to a commanding Pakistan victory or two Bangladesh wins by big margins, to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the last four.

Martin Guptill

It has been a tournament filled with both highs and lows for Martin Guptill. While the opener did score a brilliant half century towards the start of the tournament, he was also dismissed for a duck on two occasions. A tally of 158 in 7 matches is not impressive for a player of his calibre and he will be looking to make amends against England.

Henry Nicholls

Nicholls was handed his first game of this year’s World Cup against Australia but the opener was unable to capitalise on the opportunity. However, with Colin Munro not living up to the expectations, it is likely that Nicholls will receive one more chance to prove himself.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson has lead the team by example in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 and with 454 runs, he is currently the top scorer for the Blackcaps. The right-hander has already scored two centuries and one fifty in this year’s tournament and a good innings against England will go a long way in securing a semis spot for his team.

Ross Taylor

With two fifties under his belt, Taylor is looking quite impressive at the moment for New Zealand. He was part of a number of crucial partnerships with skipper Kane Williamson and has already scored 233 runs in 7 matches.

Tom Latham

It has been a devastating campaign for the wicket-keeper batsman with just 27 runs from 5 matches. While there are no complaints regarding his wicket-keeping, his batting remains a spot of concern for the Kiwis.

Jimmy Neesham

With 182 runs and 9 wickets under his belt, Neesham has been a top performer for New Zealand. The all-rounder has excelled in pressure situations and his quick-fire knocks at the end of the innings has become quite an asset for New Zealand.

Colin De Grandhomme

With 155 runs with the help of two half centuries, Colin De Grandhomme has transformed himself into quite a handy batsman towards the end of the innings. Add his 5 wickets to the list and New Zealand will be thanking their stars for the run of form that the all-rounder is enjoyed in the ICC World Cup 2019 right now.

Ish Sodhi

Ish Sodhi was also handed is first game of the World Cup against Australia but the spinner failed to perform well in the highly anticipated encounter. However, with the pitch at Chester-le-Street favouring spinners, Sodhi is expected to keep his place in the playing XI.

Matt Henry

The 27-year-old pacer has been the most expensive among the Kiwi fast bowlers but his pace and bounce is an asset on the English pitches. Henry may have leaked runs on certain situations but with 8 wickets from 6 matches, he has earned his spot in the New Zealand playing XI. He was dropped for the previous encounter against Australia but he is expected to replace Mitchell Santner in this game.

Trent Boult

Boult has been a stalwart for New Zealand in the past few years and this tournament was no different. He was the wrecker-in-chief for his side in the death overs and the left-arm pacer has already claimed 13 wickets in 7 matches.

Lockie Ferguson

17 wickets in 7 matches - Lockie Ferguson has been the standout performer for the Kiwis with the ball. The raw pace from the 28-year-old has caused a lot of trouble for the opposing batsmen and his team will be expecting a similar show from him when they take on England.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 08:26 IST