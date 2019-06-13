ICC World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

England and West Indies will carry their intense rivalry from the Caribbean into the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday with Barbados-born pace sensation Jofra Archer adding spice to the World Cup contest.

Both teams ended at 2-2 in their high-scoring five-match ODI series in February with one game being a washout. The series, which took place in the Caribbean islands, saw sensational performances from Chris Gayle, who smashed as many 39 sixes and amassed 424 runs in four innings.

The ‘Universe Boss’ will be backing himself for an encore against England whose bowling attack has become more potent with Archer’s addition. He has bowled with fire and venom so far in the competition and his face-off with Gayle is the one to watch out for.

Where is the England vs West Indies of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The England vs West Indies World Cup match will take place at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

At what time does the England vs West Indies match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The England vs West Indies World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Friday (June 14)

Where and how to watch live coverage of England vs West Indies match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The England vs West Indies match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch England vs West Indies World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the England vs West Indies World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs West Indies match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 17:56 IST