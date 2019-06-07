ICC World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan and Co need to be wary of this Bangladesh player in order to return to winning ways

England will look to shake off their defeat in the last group game and get back to winning ways when they take on Bangladesh in their third ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against Bangladesh on Saturday. ((ICC World Cup 2019 - Full Coverage))

After winning their first match of the tournament against South Africa, England were stunned by Pakistan in their second match. Bangladesh stand in between England and their second victory but the hosts need to be wary of one player in particular.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar issues warning for Team India ahead of Australia match

Mushfiqur Rahim has been doing well for the ‘Bangla Tigers’ for a while now and if we look at the averages of wicket-keepers post 2015 World Cup — who have played at least 20 innings — the right-hander’s average stands at fourth best.

Since Champions Trophy 2017, he has averaged 52.37, which is the second best by any Bangladesh batsmen who has played at least 10 innings. In 2019, Mushfiqur has scored 309 runs in 9 innings which also second best among his teammates.

Mushfiqur’s record against England is also noteworthy as his average rises to 67.0 and his strike-rate jumps up to 108.6. Moreover, all three of his 50+ scores in his last five innings against England have come at a strike rate upwards of 100.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Army insignia gloves row: BCCI backs ex-captain

England crashed out of the 2015 edition of the tournament after their shock loss at the hands of Bangladesh and the ‘Three Lions’ will be on guard of committing the same mistake again this term.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 18:15 IST