ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Shoaib Akhtar predicts the winner

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar predicted the winner of India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2019 match at The Oval on Sunday. Hailing India as a balanced bowling side, Akhtar said Virat Kohli’s men will ‘crush’ Australia.

“India has a far better chance not because of I am just saying but I think the balance of the bowling lies with India. They have spinners, they have good fast bowlers,” Akhtar in a video for his official YouTube channel.

“India has more ammunition when it comes to swing when it comes to bowling when it comes to taking up the pressure. So, I think the pressure isn’t going to be on Indians tomorrow, it is going to be on Australians. I think India is going into this match as favourites because they have superior spinners than the Australians and with Shami’s addition they will become unbeatable,” Akhtar said.

Akhtar, who has been doing a pre-match show for almost all the important games of World Cup, also wanted India to make a change in their Playing XI.

India will crush Australia in tomorrow’s match. Here is what I think about.



YouTube link: https://t.co/Z4VdhQEHNN#IndiavsAustralia #CW19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 8, 2019

“I want Shami to be in. I want the pace to be in,” Akhtar said.

Interestingly, there are reports of India fielding three specialist seamers against Australia on Sunday keeping the overcast conditions at The Oval in mind. If Shami does come into the playing XI then either Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal will have to sit out.

Akhtar also pointed out the importance of India’s top three. “I think Indian batters, the first four batters, whenever they get runs the history tells us they win matches. Rohit Sharma goes deep down to the order and he gets runs and Indian team gets a proper platform. At the same time, him, Virat Kohli and others make a big score,” Akhtar added.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 13:42 IST