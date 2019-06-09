ICC World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer clean bowls Soumya Sarkar but ball goes for a ‘six’ - WATCH

How fast is Jofra Archer? So fast that his delivery can land over the ropes after hitting the bails of the stumps. And it actually did. Archer once again forced everyone to stand up and take notice of by bowling a thunderous in-coming delivery that went for a six after Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar was clean bowled. (Full Coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

The incident happened in the second ball of Bangladesh’s chase when Archer got one to bend back in slightly to Sarkar after pitching it around off-stump. The ball snuck through the left-hander’s big gap between bat and pad and knocked down the bails. But what happened afterwards gathered a lot of interest.

Such was the pace of Archer’s 143 km/h delivery that the ball flew and landed over the ropes after hitting the bails.

Here’s the video of Jofra Archer’s ball that went for a ‘six’ after hitting the bails

Have you ever seen a ball go for 'six' after hitting the stumps? 👀#WeAreEngland #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/nL2SToZ8iC — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2019

Archer also bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament, which was calculated to be at 153.04kph.

England rode on Jason Roy’s career-best 153 to beat Bangladesh by 106 runs and rise to the second position of World Cup points table.

Following a surprise defeat by Pakistan, which came after England’s opening rout of South Africa, captain Eoin Morgan urged the hosts to “stick to what we do well”.

Tournament favourites England, whose rise to the top of the one-day international rankings has been based on aggressive batting, clearly took those words to heart.

Roy’s 153 took England to an imposing 386 for six, leaving Bangladesh needing to surpass Ireland’s 329-7 against England in 2011, the highest score by any team batting second to win a World Cup match.

Despite Shakib Al Hasan’s 121, the Tigers were never in the hunt and they were eventually dismissed for 280 with seven balls to spare.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 12:28 IST