ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Australia : When, where and how to watch live streaming of Cricket World Cup on TV and online

After a solid start to their World Cup campaign, India will lock horns against the defending champions Australia in their second fixture on Sunday. Australia are on a roll at the moment, having picked wins in their first two encounters. But India, who defeated Aaron Finch-led side in all the three formats at their home in January, are likely to feel confident going into the game.

Meanwhile, the weather report suggest that there could be a few passing showers in London on Sunday, which could cause a few interruptions. But it is unlikely that the rainfall will cause the match to be abandoned completely.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the match between India and Australia:

Where is the World Cup match between India and Australia being played?

The World Cup match between India and Australia will be played at Kennington Oval,London.

At what time does the India and Australia match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

India and Australia World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Sunday (June 9).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India and Australia match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The India and Australia match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch India and Australia World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the India and Australia World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the Australia and West Indies match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 01:18 IST