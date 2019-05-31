ICC World Cup 2019 Poll: Can Pakistan bounce back after dismal show against West Indies

Pakistan started their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign on an extremely disappointing note as they slumped to a seven-wicket loss against West Indies on Friday.

Oshane Thomas took four wickets while Jason Holder and Andre Russell provided perfect support to the youngster as Pakistan were bowled out for a dismal 105.

Opener Chris Gayle, set to retire at the end of the tournament, then led the Windies reply with a blistering 50 off 34 balls as the two-times champions chased down the total with ease, reaching 108-3 off just 13.4 overs.

West Indies made full use of overcast conditions as Thomas took four wickets for 27 runs, while captain Jason Holder (3-42) and the returning Andre Russell (2-4) completed the demolition job.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq was cramped for room and caught behind down the leg side off fast bowler Sheldon Cottrel before Russell hit Fakhar Zaman on the helmet and the ball ricocheted onto the stumps.

Wicketkeeper Shai Hope grabbed two more catches when Russell and Holder removed Haris Sohail and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to leave Pakistan on 75-5.

Wahab Riaz struck 18 off 11 balls to help Pakistan breach the 100-run mark before he was cleaned up by man-of-the-match Thomas.

Pakistan’s 21.4-over innings was their lowest World Cup total since making a paltry 74 against England at Adelaide in 1992, the year Imran Khan’s team went on to lift their only 50-overs crown.

The in-form Zaman and Babar Azam got off to solid starts but were both dismissed for 22, exposing the middle order against the new ball and Pakistan never recovered.

The hammering was Pakistan’s 11th consecutive ODI defeat in matches where a result was achieved, following series losses to Australia and England.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 31, 2019 20:23 IST