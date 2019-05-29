ICC World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly, John Wright reunite, banter follows; Twitter reacts in delight
cricket Updated: May 29, 2019 12:05 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
For Indian cricket fans, the sight of John Wright and Sourav Ganguly sitting together and discussing cricket set the mind racing to the times when these two gentlemen took Indian cricket and nurtured it and gave it shape.
Captain Ganguly and coach Wright were the men responsible for giving Indian cricket new direction and they combined perfectly to strategise many India wins in the past. They shared a superb partnership as captain and coach of the India team between 2000 and 2005.
With Michael Clarke also joining in, Ganguly and Wright spoke about the 2003 campaign, even joking about their respective roles in the India dressing room.
“When I was captain, John Wright was making all the decisions and I followed like an obedient student,” Ganguly said
To this, Wright replied, “My memory must have failed then because I think you were in charge and I used to just potter around in the background.”
Twitter absolutely erupted when they saw Ganguly and Wright combine all over again:
A billion dollar picture 😍❤️@SGanguly99— Avadhoot Adawale (@avadhootadawale) May 28, 2019
and John Wright #INDvBAN #nostalgia pic.twitter.com/qXIcYbhg00
@SGanguly99 Thank u dada for making a 90's kid re-live this moment, ur partnership with john Wright is beyond words. Lots of love😍. @cricketworldcup @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/SIaVltipEc— Hazard (@rohitacharya67) May 28, 2019
Sourav Ganguly and John Wright in the commentary box. Goosebump moment. The golden times of Indian cricket.#INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/3Y28JzMsZH— Mari Kannan (@marikannan33) May 28, 2019
Sourav Ganguly and John Wright are commentating on the India-Bangladesh warm-up game.— Shiladitya Pandit (@panditsTOI) May 28, 2019
Life is complete.#CricketWorldCup2019
First Published: May 29, 2019 12:00 IST