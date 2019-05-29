ICC World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly, John Wright reunite, banter follows; Twitter reacts in delight

For Indian cricket fans, the sight of John Wright and Sourav Ganguly sitting together and discussing cricket set the mind racing to the times when these two gentlemen took Indian cricket and nurtured it and gave it shape.

Captain Ganguly and coach Wright were the men responsible for giving Indian cricket new direction and they combined perfectly to strategise many India wins in the past. They shared a superb partnership as captain and coach of the India team between 2000 and 2005.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019

With Michael Clarke also joining in, Ganguly and Wright spoke about the 2003 campaign, even joking about their respective roles in the India dressing room.

“When I was captain, John Wright was making all the decisions and I followed like an obedient student,” Ganguly said

To this, Wright replied, “My memory must have failed then because I think you were in charge and I used to just potter around in the background.”

Twitter absolutely erupted when they saw Ganguly and Wright combine all over again:

@SGanguly99 Thank u dada for making a 90's kid re-live this moment, ur partnership with john Wright is beyond words. Lots of love😍. @cricketworldcup @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/SIaVltipEc — Hazard (@rohitacharya67) May 28, 2019

Sourav Ganguly and John Wright in the commentary box. Goosebump moment. The golden times of Indian cricket.#INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/3Y28JzMsZH — Mari Kannan (@marikannan33) May 28, 2019

Sourav Ganguly and John Wright are commentating on the India-Bangladesh warm-up game.



Life is complete.#CricketWorldCup2019 — Shiladitya Pandit (@panditsTOI) May 28, 2019

First Published: May 29, 2019 12:00 IST