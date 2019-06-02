ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa Predicted XI against Bangladesh - Two mainstays likely to miss out

South Africa will be looking to bounce back from their loss against England in the opening match of ICC World Cup 2019 when they take on Bangladesh at The Oval in London on Sunday.

It was a disappointing result for the Proteas as they were unable to live up to their full potential and were defeated by 104 runs with over 10 overs to spare.

Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 and Jason Roy, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan also made fifties in the hosts’ total of 311 for eight after being sent into bat.

In reply, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock hit 68 and Rassie van der Dussen 50, but England took wickets at regular intervals to ensure the required run rate kept climbing.

Also Read: Virat Kohli hurts his finger during India’s training session ahead of SA match

Stokes pulled off a spectacular leaping one-handed catch on the boundary to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo and Jofra Archer claimed three wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 207.

“This is where it’s important for us to make sure that you look at the World Cup for what it is. You know, you’re going to play games. You’re going to come up against quality opposition,” Du Plessis said.

“England were better than us in all three facets of the game. They showed why they are such a good cricket team, and now we have to look at the league. It’s a league competition. For me, it’s about making sure we look at the areas that we got it wrong and just move on,” he added.

Meanwhile, pace spearhead Dale Steyn did make good progress but he in all likelihood will not considered for selection, keeping the long duration of the tournament in mind.

There was more bad news for South Africa in that encounter as opener Hashim Amla was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the helmet by a short delivery from Archer. He sat out practice on Saturday and is a doubt for South Africa’s second game at the tournament against Bangladesh.

In that case, Aiden Markram is most likely to open the batting along with De Kock with all-rounder Chris Morris making his way into the side. That will add another bowling option to the playing XI and with the bat, Morris is well known as a finisher in the shorter formats of the game.

Here is South Africa’s predicted XI for the match against Bangladesh:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 09:44 IST