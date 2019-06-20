ICC World Cup 2019: Stats reveal big worry for Eoin Morgan and Co ahead of Sri Lanka clash

Hosts England will look to continue their good form and strengthen their position at the top half of the table when they take on Sri Lanka in a crunch ICC World Cup 2019 encounter at Headingley in Leeds on Friday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

The ‘Three Lions’ have won four out of their five matches in the competition so far and their solitary loss came against Pakistan. As for Sri Lanka, they have won one, lost two and two matches were abandoned due to rain.

Despite the gulf in form and class, England cannot commit the mistake of taking the ‘Islanders’ lightly as stats reveal Sri Lanka have done well against them in the showpiece tournament.

The two teams have faced each other 10 times in World Cups with England winning six and Sri Lanka coming out victorious in four. However, England have won just 1 of their last 5 encounters against Sri Lanka in World Cups and that will definitely send the alarm bells in the hosts’ camp.

Moreover, Sri Lanka have gotten the better of England at this venue in the last two encounters between the two teams. So form may be on England’s side but history suggests Sri Lanka are more than capable of pulling off one of the big upsets of the tournament.

But Eoin Morgan will take heart from that fact that he holds an impeccable record as England captain at Headingley. Out of five matches that he has captained at this iconic venue, Morgan has led his team to victories in all five encounters.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 15:11 IST