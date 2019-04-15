ICC World Cup 2019 Team India Squad: India must be bonkers - Michael Vaughan reacts to Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from squad

The Indian selectors decided to include Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant in the 15-member squad for the upcoming cricket World Cup. This selection did raise a few eyebrows and has already drawn a number of mixed reactions from fans and pundits.

While few are satisfied with the picks, different former cricketers are slightly flummoxed with the decision to axe young Rishabh Pant. Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who has always been a vocal admirer of young Pant, took to Twitter to express his shock over his exclusion from the Indian squad.

ALSO READ: ‘Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions’ - Chief selector on picking him ahead of Ambati Rayudu

‘No @RishabPant777 in the World Cup Squad ... India must be bonkers !!!!!’ Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

No @RishabPant777 in the World Cup Squad ... India must be bonkers !!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 15, 2019

Also, the Indian squad has only three genuine pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah and this too has drawn comments from pundits who believe that the Indian side are light in the seam department. Vaughan, however, said that the conditions in England have changed and that, smart seam bowling and a good spin attack will be the key to be successful in the tournament.

Those that are saying swinging/Seaming conditions in England for the World Cup clearly haven’t watched 50 over Cricket in the UK for a while ... The white ball has done nowt for a few years ... Smart seamers and Spin is the way in the UK !! #OnOn #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 15, 2019

India’s squad for the World Cup: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MSD (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 19:05 IST