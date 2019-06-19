ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, highest run-scorer and highest wicket-takers’ list

Eoin Morgan rewrote the record books on Tuesday, clobbering 17 sixes - the most in a one-day international innings - in a blistering century as England crushed Afghanistan by 150 runs in a World Cup match at Old Trafford to rise to the top spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 points table.

Morgan smashed a career-best 148, with 118 coming from sixes and fours, off 71 balls to power England to 397-6, their highest World Cup total.

Even the presence of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the stands could not inspire Gulbadin Naib’s men who managed 247/8 before succumbing to their fifth defeat in five matches.

The victory took helped England dislodge Australia as the No. 1 side in the World Cup points table. England equalled Australia with 8 points in 5 matches but jumped over them by virtue of a better run rate of 1.862.

The result also meant, New Zealand and India, who have played one match less than England and Australia lost a position each to be at the third and fourth position in the team standings. Both India and New Zealand - the only unbeaten teams in the tournament so far - have 7 points in 4 points

Hashmatullah Shahidi (76), Asghar Afghan (44) and Rahmat Shah (46) helped Afghanistan to their highest total in the World Cup but they stay rooted to the bottom of the points table.

Jonny Bairstow smashed 90 and Joe Root made 88, but it was Morgan’s breathtaking six-hitting display that turned the match into a statistician’s delight.

Root, however overtook Australia captain Aaron Finch to grab the second spot in the highest run-scorers’ chart of this World Cup, which is head by Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.

