ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, leading run-scorers, wicket-takers

An inspired performance by Afghanistan dragged India till the final over, but then they blinked as the pedigree of the Indian bowlers in Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah saved Kohli and team from major blushes. India escaped by clinching the match by 11 runs to keep their winning run intact. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

Afghanistan were bowled out for 213 in pursuit of a manageable 225 run target which at one stage looked gettable after the Indian middle-order flopped in their first World Cup test.

It was a day of thrills, spills and heartbreaks as Carlos Brahtwaite hauled West Indies out of a hole with an absolutely brilliant century but he was caught spectacularly by Trent Boult on the boundary ropes to end West Indies’ hopes.

New Zealand appeared to have the game in hand when Boult took four wickets and a vital catch to remove Chris Gayle for 87 to have the West Indies reeling at 164-7 in the 27th over.

Brathwaite’s cameo contained five sixes and nine boundaries and took the match to the wire, sinking to his knees when he saw Boult hold the catch in the deep.

Here is the updated points table:

Leading run-scorers and wicket-takers:

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 09:24 IST