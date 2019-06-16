ICC World Cup 2019: West indies Predicted XI against Bangladesh - Kemar Roach to return

West Indies had gone off to a great start at the World Cup 2019. A win over Pakistan prompted many to wonder if the side can be termed as the dark horses of the tournament. But things have changed for the side since then.

Windies suffered a defeat at the hands of Australia by 15 runs in their second game. Facing off against an underconfident South Africa, the side had to share points with the rain playing a spoilsport to the contest. In their previous game, the Jason Holder-led side suffered an 8 wicket defeat to the hosts England.

Going to face against Bangladesh on Monday, Windies will believe it is their chance to get back to winning terms. But going into the fixture, the side would look to strengthen their bowling attack, which appeared lack-lustrous in the previous match.

The side may bring back Kemar Roach into the side in place of Andre Russell whose fitness has come into question. Roach can offer more speed and bounce than Russell, and also has the ability to hit a few big shots lower down the order.

Here is West Indies Predicted XI against Bangladesh

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 17:41 IST