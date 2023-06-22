Home / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: WI vs NEP and NED vs USA Live Updates
Live

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: WI vs NEP and NED vs USA Live Updates

Jun 22, 2023 12:04 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Shai Hope's West Indies take on Nepal, while Netherlands meet the USA on Thursday at the qualifiers.

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: West Indies made a winning start to the qualifiers earlier this week when they beat the United States by 39 runs, and will aim to keep the momentum when they take on Nepal in their second game of the qualifier. Nepal faced a crushing loss against hosts Zimbabwe, and their chances of sealing a super six spot may take a hit with another loss. Nepal, did, however, defeat USA following their loss to Zimbabwe but the hosts have won both of their matches so far. In another match, Netherlands will be aiming for a first win in the tournament when they meet the USA, who lost both of their games so far. Another loss would mean USA would be all but knocked out of the qualifiers.

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Live Updates from CWC Qualifiers
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Live Updates from CWC Qualifiers(ICC)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 22, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: West Indies eyeing second-straight win

    The Windies made a positive start to the qualifiers campaign when they beat USA by 39 runs in their opening match. Nepal, meanwhile, have won and lost a match each and will look to produce an upset at the Harare Sports Club.

  • Jun 22, 2023 12:04 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers! West Indies take on Nepal, with Shai Hope's side aiming for a second-successive win in the tournament. In another match, the Netherlands take on the USA.

Published on Jun 22, 2023 12:04 PM IST

ByHT Sports Desk

