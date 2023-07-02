Home / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023 Highlights: Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe to qualify for WC in India

ICC World Cup 2023 Highlights: Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe to qualify for WC in India

Jul 02, 2023 08:14 PM IST
OPEN APP

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Highlights: Follow Highlights of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe and UAE vs Nepal cricket matches.

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Highlights: Sri Lanka became the first team from the Qualifiers event to make it to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup. They did so by maintaining theur unbeaten run in the ongoing tournament as they beat hosts Zimbabwe by nine wickets. Madhushanka and Theekshana picked seven wickets between themselves before Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten ton led the charge. On the other hand, Nepal beat UAE by three wickets to continue their fight for finishing seventh in the Qualifiers event. 

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, UAE vs Nepal
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, UAE vs Nepal

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 02, 2023 08:11 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Nepal win by 3 wickets

    Dipendra Singh Airee's unbeaten 79-run knock off 84 balls helped Nepal beat UAE by three wickets. They will now face Ireland in seventh-place playoff while UAE will take on USA in ninth-place playoff.

  • Jul 02, 2023 06:48 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Nepal go 6 down

    Muhammad Jawadullah struck thrice as Nepal were reduced to 6 wickets for 102 runs in 28 overs. They still stand 80 runs away from the target.

  • Jul 02, 2023 06:44 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: SL skipper Shanaka on qualifying for the WC in India

    “Coming into Qualifiers is always tough. But still if you go through the process, with the team we've got here, we know we're going to qualify. Credit to other teams, some of the teams gave us some good fight in between but still we are the better side.

    It's a big achievement. What we have done in the past in World Cups, it's must needed for SL to appear on the big stage. World Cup ahead is the main focus for us. Waiting to deliver there as well.”

  • Jul 02, 2023 06:37 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Theekshana after winning the Player of the Match award

    “We had some good plans. After the first ten overs, we didn't execute the plans well. I had a chat with Dasun and made some changes in the field-set. Because we lost Lahiru, I knew I was going to bowl with the new ball. Dilshan got us three wickets. Sikandar and Sean were batting brilliantly in that period, I knew we needed a wicket. Think I executed the plan and did well. Knew that we had to win all the games in this tournament. We still have two games left and have to win those too.”

  • Jul 02, 2023 06:08 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Sri Lanka have DONE IT!

    Sri Lanka have become the 1st team from the Qualifiers tournament to make the 2023 World Cup. They beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets to. The hosts will have one more chance on their part to join Sri Lanka in that flight when they face Scotland next week.  

  • Jul 02, 2023 06:02 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Sri Lanka are nine runs away

    A 54-run stand for the second wicket and an unbeaten 91 from Nissanka has taken Sri Lanka on the brink of qualification

  • Jul 02, 2023 05:29 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score:  Zimbabwe have a breakthrough!

    Ngarava dismisses Karunaratne for 30 off 56 as Zimbabwe get a much-needed breakthrough. But it is still an improbable task for the hosts. Opener Nissanka still remains unbeaten on 65 with Sri Lanka needing 57 runs.

  • Jul 02, 2023 04:59 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score:  Pathum Nissanka completes his fifty

    What a start it has been for Sri Lanka. At almost a run-a-ball rate, Pathum Nissanka completed his half-century in the 16th over. The opening partnership is now of 87 runs off 96 balls as Sri Lanka stand 79 runs away from a win.

  • Jul 02, 2023 04:55 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: UAE strikes early

    Jawadullah struck earky with the new ball as he dismissed opener Arjun Saud for just 1 off 5. Nepal are now 22 for one in 6 overs.

  • Jul 02, 2023 04:38 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: A 50-run opening stand from Sri Lanka

    Sri Lanka have made a confortable start to the chase with the openers - Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne - scoring a 50-run stand in just 11 overs. Sri Lanka are now 116 runs away from a win.

  • Jul 02, 2023 04:19 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: What happens to Zimbabwe if they lose?

    They will still remain part of the race to make it to India for the World Cup. Zimbabwe will have to beat Scotland in their last Super Six game. A loss in that game wouldn't however eliminate their chances as it would then be down to their net run rate and Scotland and Zimbabwe will then be down to six points. 

  • Jul 02, 2023 04:10 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: SL win and qualify?

    If Sri Lanka win, they guarantee a place in the World Cup tournament in India with a game remaining the the Super Six stage tie, against West Indies, who were eliminated from the race on Saturday after shock defeat to Scotland. In fact 2023 will be the first ever men's ODI World Cup edition to not feature the Caribbean team, who have previous won the trophy twice and ended up as the runner-up once.

  • Jul 02, 2023 04:03 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score:  UAE folded for 181

    Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC 3 picked three wickets each as Nepal bundled out UAE for just 181 runs. Captain Vriitya Aravind with his 44-run knock and Rohan Mustafa (35) were the pick of the batters for Nepal.

  • Jul 02, 2023 03:58 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: UAE vs Nepal

    Both had failed to make the Super Six. Nepal finished fourth in Group A while UAE finished bottom of the table in Group B. They are now vying for a seventh-place finish in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers tournament. They are now playing a semi-final match against each other like USA and Ireland played the other day where the latter won. The winner of UAE vs Nepal will face Ireland for a seventh-place finish. The loser of UAE vs Nepal will face USA for a ninth-place play-off

  • Jul 02, 2023 03:53 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Sean Williams on Zimbabwe's innings

    “The change room remains positive no matter what happens out in the middle. Sri Lanka have a quality bowling attack, they bowled superbly. We don't have a lot of runs on the board but they still have to come out and get them. The crowd is out in numbers today and we will make sure that nothing gets easy for Sri Lanka in the second innings.”

  • Jul 02, 2023 03:53 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Sri Lanka need 166 runs to win

    Dilshan Madushanka picked three wickets while Theekshana picked four as Sri Lanka folded Zimbabwe for just 165 runs in 32.2 overs. Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza were the only batters to give some hope with the former scoring a hlaf-century and stitching a 68-run stand as well.

  • Jul 02, 2023 03:43 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers tournament where Sri Lanka face Zimbabwe for a spot in the 2023 edition in India while UAE and Nepal face each other in the play off semifinal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icc world cup qualifiers icc world cup

Watch: Khawaja, Warner 'viciously' attacked by MCC members in 'nasty' exchange

cricket
Published on Jul 02, 2023 07:47 PM IST

The jeers then continued in the Lord's Long Room as well where two Aussie players were attacked by MCC members.

A never-before-scene footage of MCC members' exchange with Khawaja and Warner instantly went viral
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Jonny Bairstow shellshocked after enduring rarest of rare run out

No matter the result, he most talked-about and replayed part of the entertaining second Ashes Test will be that bizarre run out of Jonny Bairstow.

Massive drama unfolds at Lord's after Jonny Bairstow's bizarre dismissal
cricket
Updated on Jul 02, 2023 06:36 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Sri Lanka maintain unbeaten run to qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup in India

The 1996 winners have now become the first team from the ODI World Cup Qualifiers event to seal their berth for the blockbuster event in India.

Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets
cricket
Updated on Jul 02, 2023 06:47 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Highlights: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, UAE vs Nepal

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Highlights: Follow Highlights of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe and UAE vs Nepal cricket matches.

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, UAE vs Nepal
cricket
Updated on Jul 02, 2023 08:14 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Holder sends hard-hitting message to West Indies after 2023 WC qualifiers exit

West Indies failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first time in their history, as they conceded a 7-wicket loss to Scotland on Saturday.

West Indies batsman Jason Holder in action during their WC Qualifier vs Zimbabwe (AP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 02, 2023 02:42 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Karthik snubs Dhawan in surprising IND captaincy suggestion for Asian Games

According to reports, Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead a second-string Indian side with VVS Laxman as the head coach.

Dinesh Karthik makes an out-of-the-box suggestion for India captaincy
cricket
Published on Jul 02, 2023 01:44 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘They cut 2 frames during DRS’: Ajmal's wild claim on Tendulkar's LBW in 2011 WC

It has been over 12 years since the World Cup semi-final, but it seems Ajmal continues to rue the missed chance against India.

Screengrab from the delivery in question
cricket
Published on Jul 02, 2023 01:06 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score: Hazlewood gets rid of dangerous Stokes

England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 5 Live Score: England lost Ben Duckett and Jonny Bairstow and reached 243/6 at Lunch. They are chasing 371 at Lord's.

Live England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 5 Live Score(AP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 02, 2023 08:08 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Lost my mate due to being hit on head’: Emotional Lyon bashes Pietersen

Nathan Lyon reacted to Kevin Pietersen's controversial ‘concussion’ remark after a brave appearance with the bat in the Lord's Test.

Nathan Lyon (R) came out to bat despite calf injury during Day 4 of the second Ashes Test(File/AP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 02, 2023 12:30 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘India vs Australia better than India vs Pakistan…’: Ganguly's ‘quality’ remark

Former India captain Ganguly explained why he believes India's clash against Australia offers more ‘quality’ than the one against arch-rivals Pakistan.

A still from India's 3rd ODI against Australia in March earlier this year(BCCI)
cricket
Published on Jul 02, 2023 10:32 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Why Starc's catch was ruled not out in 2nd Ashes Test? MCC issues explanation

Starc's catch was controversially ruled not out and drew extreme reaction from Aussie great McGrath, but MCC has now issued an explainer on the decision.

In the follow-through of Starc's catch, the ball seemed to be grazing the grass(Twitter)
cricket
Updated on Jul 02, 2023 10:38 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Starc's catch controversially overturned; McGrath calls it ‘disgrace’

Mitchell Starc's catch was controversially overturned as drama ensued during Day 4 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Mitchell Starc's catch was overturned in massive controversy during the second Ashes Test(Twitter)
cricket
Published on Jul 02, 2023 07:37 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'There isn't further low to sink': Sehwag brutal as West Indies hit rock-bottom

Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir were pretty vocal, one expressing disappointment, the other showing confidence towards a crestfallen West Indies unit.

Is this a new all-time low for West Indies cricket?(AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 02, 2023 06:45 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Lyon limps out to bat, receives thunderous ovation for act of bravery

The iconic venue, which has witnessed some of the most heroic performances in cricket history, no matter the format, beheld an act of bravery.

Australia's Nathan Lyon enters the field (Action Images via Reuters)
cricket
Updated on Jul 02, 2023 08:26 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'They named Dhoni MOM for dropping 2 catches': Ex-PAK star recalls 'injustice'

The former Pakistan star says MS Dhoni 'unfairly' won the Man of the Match award over him.

The former Pakistan star says MS Dhoni 'unfairly' won the Man of the Match award over him.(Getty)
cricket
Published on Jul 02, 2023 06:11 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out