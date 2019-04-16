ICC World Cup: Bangladesh announce squad; depend on experienced campaigners Mortaza & Shakib

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday named their 15-man squad for the May 30 to July 14 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales. Experienced medium pacer Mashrafe Mortaza has been retained as the captain of the team while star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named vice-cptain of the squad.

The Bangla Tigers will once again depend on the experience of players like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah along with the two leaders. The team had reached the quarter-final stage of the showpiece event for the first time in the 2015 tournament in Australia and New Zealand before getting knocked out by India.

The Asians, long considered a weak link in international cricket, have made huge strides in the 50-over format and are a dangerous team, capable of causing an upset against the more established sides in world cricket. Most of the players named in the squad were part of the team that made it to the semi-final if the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, which was also held in England.

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (vice captain), Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 13:24 IST