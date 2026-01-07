ICC–BCB meeting delayed as Bangladesh T20 World Cup venues remain unresolved; Sri Lanka shift not sole option on table

Preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup have run into an unexpected hurdle over the past few days, leaving both the ICC and BCCI dealing with a sensitive situation. The Bangladesh Cricket Board sought a change in venues for its matches after Kolkata Knight Riders released Mustafizur Rahman. The matter escalated when the BCCI asked the three-time IPL champions to remove the Bangladesh pacer from their squad, citing “developments all around” — a reference to reports of attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country. KKR complied with the directive, triggering fresh complications in T20 World Cup planning. The 2026 T20 World Cup will begin on February 7.(PTI)

BCB released a statement that it does not feel secure in sending the national team to India for next month's T20 World Cup due to the deteriorating diplomatic relations. Meanwhile, an online meeting between the ICC and BCB was scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the relocation of the country's T20 World Cup games from India to Sri Lanka, but according to PTI, it did not take place.

The report suggested that, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board sources, their president Aminul Islam Bulbul wants a written reply to an email BCB has sent to ICC on their security apprehensions after BCCI decided to oust Mustafizur by instructing KKR to cancel its ₹9.2 crore deal with the pacer.

BCB, in a retaliatory move, then wrote to ICC requesting for shifting of its league games in India to Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three Group C games in Kolkata: February 7 (vs. West Indies), February 9 (vs. Italy), and February 14 (vs. England). Their final group game against Nepal will be played in Mumbai on February 17.

Options in front of ICC

The ICC’s top officials are weighing several alternatives as they try to resolve the issue, with relocating some matches to Sri Lanka emerging as one possibility. However, with barely a month to go before the tournament begins, such a move would require major adjustments, including changes to the schedule, ticket sales and broadcast arrangements. It is still unclear whether the ICC will agree to the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request. Another proposal under discussion is to have BCB’s inspection team visit India to review the security arrangements firsthand. The final, and most drastic, option would be to drop Bangladesh from the competition if no consensus is reached on the current venues.