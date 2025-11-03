ICC’s stunning Harmanpreet Kaur-MS Dhoni World Cup crossover blends nostalgia with buzz: ‘Same glory, 14 years apart’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have truly upped their social media game in recent years. Months after earning plaudits for their viral posts celebrating South Africa’s World Test Championship win, the ICC once again set the internet abuzz on Monday, this time by beautifully bridging two eras of Indian cricket. Their latest post recreated MS Dhoni’s legendary World Cup moment with Harmanpreet Kaur, who lifted the Women’s World Cup on Sunday. India won their maiden Women's World Cup trophy on Sunday

The Indian women’s cricket team ended a decades-long wait on Sunday by clinching their maiden World Cup title. The triumph came after years of near misses, including the heartbreaks of the 2005 final in Centurion and the 2017 showdown at Lord’s.

Following the win, Harmanpreet posed with the World Cup trophy in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai, the same spot where Dhoni was pictured with the men's ODI World Cup after India ended their 28-year wait for a world title. Incidentally, both triumphs came at home and in Mumbai. While the women’s team played the final at the DY Patil Stadium, the men’s side celebrated their 2011 win at the Wankhede. Fittingly, the captains were at the centre of both iconic moments — Dhoni’s unforgettable six over long-off and Harmanpreet’s catch to dismiss Nadine de Klerk at cover.

ICC captioned the post: "𝐖𝐞’𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞. Two iconic India captains with the @cricketworldcup in front of an iconic setting." It instantly struck an emotional chord with fans, blending nostalgia and pride in a single, powerful frame.

Despite having achieved the unthinkable on Sunday, Harmanpreet had his eyes on the future, saying that the World Cup triumph was not the final destination but the start of a new era for Indian women’s cricket.

"This is the start. We wanted to break this barrier. And our next plan is to make this a habit. We were waiting for it, now this moment has come. So many big occasions are coming, and we want to keep improving. This is not the end, just the beginning," the skipper said at the post-match presentation ceremony.