‘I’d do anything to play the World Cup’: Nathan Lyon reaches out to Australia coach with appealing offer

Australia kicked-off their World Cup 2023 campaign against hosts India in Chepauk on Sunday. The track has a history of assisting spin and we've already seen glimpses of it as the Australian innings is underway. The spin trio of R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja have pushed the tourists on backfoot with regular injections. (Follow: India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023)

Nathan Lyon

While India have the luxury to field three world class spinners, Australia have to bank on one solitary option, which is Adam Zampa. Apart from the 31-year-old, Australia will have to rely on part timers Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne if they seek for other spin options.

With spinners predicted to play a crucial role in World Cup, Australia may lookout for reinforcement in the department, although any change in the squad will now have to be approved by the ICC.

Amidst this Australia's star spinner Nathan Lyon has expressed his desire to be a part of the World Cup unit in India. The spinner has informed Australia coach Andrew McDonald about the same, adding that he has recovered from a calf injury, which he sustained during the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

“I sent Andrew McDonald a text message the other day when I saw Ashton Agar was ruled out. I said, ‘Just to let you know, I’m back bowling 10 overs, I’m right to go. 100 per cent.’ If that happened, I’d do anything to go over and play the World Cup,” a report in foxsports.com.au quoted Lyon as saying.

Lyon, who is one of Australia's mainstay in the red-ball setup, has not played ODI cricket since the last World Cup in England. There Lyon featured in four matches, during which he claimed three wickets.

But Lyon admitted that him traveling to India meant things have to “go wrong” in the Australia camp, which he sincerely hope is not the case.

“I’d be more than comfortable going in there and doing it if I had to. But in saying that, there has to be a lot of things go wrong, so let’s hope for Australia’s sake that doesn’t happen. Hopefully they go out there and have a really good campaign,” he added.

