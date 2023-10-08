Serial pitch invader Jarvo returns, spotted having word with Kohli after breaching security during IND vs AUS WC match

Jarvo is back and this time he has made a World Cup appearance! Also known as Daniel Jarvis, the England citizen is a YouTuber, who gained fame back in 2021 for invading three of India's matches against England. On Sunday, Jarvo made his maiden appearance outside England, and a World Cup debut as well, when he breached the security at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as the fifth match of the 2023 World Cup, between India and Australia, was underway. (India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023) Jarvo breached security during IND vs AUS World Cup match

Pictures of Jarvo invading the Chepauk ground during India's World Cup opener went viral all over the internet. In various pictures that circulated on social media platforms, Jarvo was spotted having a chat with Kohli, who seemingly looked disappointed at the disturbance caused during such an important match. He was then escorted out of the ground by the security personnel in Chepauk. There are no videos of the incident however, Jarvo was seen donning the Indian blue kit with his usual jersey number as 69.

This was the fourth time Jarvo had invaded an international game involving India. Back in 2021, when the team had travelled to England for a Test series, Jarvo had made his maiden appearance in the Lord's tie where he was posing as an Indian player even as the security personnel looked to escort him out of the ground. The sight had in fact left a few players in splits.

In the following match, in Leeds, Jarvo had walked out to bat all padded up at the No. 4 spot ahead of Kohli, while in the fourth Test, at the Kennington Oval, the YouTuber bowled as a fast bowler while colliding with Jonny Bairstow.

After an impressive start to the World Cup tournament in India, the host nation made their appearance in front of a packed Chepauk crowd for the crucial opener against five-time champions Australia. Pat Cummins, Australia skipper, won the toss and opted to bat first amid the hot and humid Chennai conditions.

Rohit confirmed that Shubman Gill misses out of the match owing dengue fever and that Ishan Kishan has replaced him in the playing XI. India also featured three spinners in the playing XI, implying that Ravichandran Ashwin has been picked as a No. 8 given Chennai's dry conditions, which subequently will add batting depth to the Indian side as well.

