'If anyone can make huge impact at death apart from Dhoni...': Raina's huge remark on India star before WC opener vs AUS

MS Dhoni was one of India's most iconic captains and match-winners. His cricketing journey is adorned with numerous memorable moments, and he is widely regarded as one of the finest finishers the game has ever seen. Under Dhoni's astute leadership, India achieved remarkable milestones, including the historic victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and the pinnacle moment of lifting the ODI World Cup in 2011. Dhoni's calm demeanor in high-pressure situations and his ability to navigate the team to victory, particularly in the death overs, earned him the reputation of being the ultimate game-changer. MS Dhoni during 2019 World Cup(File)

Suresh Raina, a longtime companion of MS Dhoni on the cricket field, shares a special bond with the former captain. The two cricketing stalwarts not only represented the Indian cricket team together but also collaborated for years as part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Raina's admiration for Dhoni's cricketing acumen and match-winning prowess runs deep, stemming from years of shared victories and challenges.

And given this history, Raina's statement regarding Suryakumar Yadav carries significant weight. During a chat ahead of India's World Cup opener against Australia, Raina namedropped MS Dhoni in conveying that Suryakumar has the potential to make a substantial impact in the death overs.

"If anyone can make a huge impact in the death overs apart from MS Dhoni, then it's Suryakumar Yadav," Raina said while speaking to Sports Tak, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Suryakumar has had a rough year in ODIs but returned to run-scoring in style right before the World Cup, smashing two half-centuries during the ODI series against the Aussies. However, his place in the playing XI remains contentious; with Hardik Pandya returning to the side and Shreyas Iyer also among the runs, Suryakumar could likely be on the bench come Sunday, when India open their World Cup campaign in Chennai.

Shubman ‘strongest card’

There are concerns over Shubman Gill's availability for the Australia clash due to illness, but if he recovers in time, Raina believes the young opener would be India's “strongest card.”

“Shubman Gill will be India's strongest card. He has been in stunning form and has figured out how he needs to play in ODIs. He has spent some time with Virat and is batting with Rohit Sharma, who has hit double centuries. Gill has also hit a double century," Raina said.

